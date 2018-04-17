North Korea high on agenda of US-Japan talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to meet US president to discuss strategy before proposed meeting between North Korean and US leaders, and is also expected to urge Trump to exempt Japan from his steel and aluminium tariffs, reports say.

    North Korea will be high on the agenda when US President Donald Trump meets with the Japanese prime minister on Tuesday.

    Shinzo Abe is looking to make sure Washington keeps its military presence in Northeast Asia in order to counter threats from China and North Korea.

    Trade will also be a big topic since Trump plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

    Although he has exempted countries such as South Korea, Canada and Mexico, Japan was not on the list.

    Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.

