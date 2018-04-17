North Korea high on agenda of US-Japan talks

North Korea will be high on the agenda when US President Donald Trump meets with the Japanese prime minister on Tuesday.

Shinzo Abe is looking to make sure Washington keeps its military presence in Northeast Asia in order to counter threats from China and North Korea.

Trade will also be a big topic since Trump plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Although he has exempted countries such as South Korea, Canada and Mexico, Japan was not on the list.

Al Jazeera's Kimberly Halkett reports from Washington, DC.