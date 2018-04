Nigeria's capital is one of the most highly modernised cities in Africa.

But the original residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja continue to live in humble mud homes without the most basic life amenities.

Without an elected mayor or governor, or local council or minister, FCT people say they feel out of the power equation, which on the ground means economic deprivation.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall reports from Abuja, Nigeria.