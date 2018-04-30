Netanyahu accuses Iran of 'secretly' pursuing nuclear programme

Israel's prime minister has accused Iran of secretly pursuing a nuclear programme amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Unveiling a shelf full of files purporting to show that Iran is "brazenly lying" when it says it does not have a nuclear programme, Benjamin Netanyahu gave a special presentation on Monday claiming to present "conclusive" evidence of the "secret programme".

His presentation came against a backdrop of sustained efforts by the US administration and its allies at home and in the Middle East to cancel, or at least renegotiate, the 2015 nuclear pact signed between Iran and the US, France, Russia, Germany, China, the UK and the European Union.

"You may well know that Iran's leaders repeatedly denied ever pursuing nuclear weapons ... well tonight I'm here to tell you one thing; Iran lied, big time," Netanyahu said during his presentation.



He claimed that after signing the nuclear deal, Iran intensified its efforts to hide files pertaining to its nuclear programme.

Were Israel’s strikes against #Syria/Iranian bases more effective than US UK Fr strikes? Will Iran or/and Syria retaliate? Is that why Lieberman cut his DC visit? Will #Netanyahu put Iran on notice tonight? War? Drawing in US & #Russian military? Will discuss soon on @AJEnglish — Marwan Bishara (@marwanbishara) April 30, 2018

"A few weeks ago, in a great intelligence achievement, Israel obtained half a tonne of the material inside these volts," Netanyahu said before proceeding to show "fifty-five thousand pages" and another "fifty-five thousand files on 183 CDs".

Before Monday's announcement, Netanyahu cancelled a speech in parliament and convened an emergency meeting of his security cabinet at Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu has been a leading critic of the agreement, saying it fails to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability.

He has also welcomed US President Donald Trump's pledges to withdraw from the Iran deal if it is not changed.

Pompeo remarks

The developments come as Mike Pompeo, the newly appointed US secretary of state, has been voicing concern while touring the Middle East about what he calls Iranian influence in the region.

Pompeo has described Syria's seven-year civil war as an area where Iran has gained territory in the region.

Iranian experts say the real issue is not Tehran's nuclear programme, and that even if it were taken out of the picture, "Iran would still be demonised and made evil" by its regional adversaries - similar to what has been happening, they argue, since the 1979 revolution.

BREAKING: The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times. pic.twitter.com/W7saODfZDK — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018

"The root causes of Israeli and Western animosity towards Iran has to do with its opposition to Western hegemony in the region and its support and sympathy with the Palestinian people," Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran, told Al Jazeera recently.

"Iran's key foreign policy objectives since the 1979 revolution were its moral stance against the South African apartheid and its solidarity with the Palestinian people."

Deadly Syria strikes

Earlier on Monday, a war monitoring group and an Iranian news agency said a missile attack overnight on government outposts in northern Syria killed more than a dozen pro-government fighters, many of them Iranians.

There was no official confirmation of the death toll or what was the target, but the strikes prompted speculation on who carried it out, with most reports suspecting Israel was behind it.

Syrian state TV called it a "new aggression on military positions" in Hama and Aleppo provinces but was not specific.

Activists said there was a spectacular explosion at an arms depot and military compounds where Iranian fighters are based.

Iranian media gave conflicting reports: One semi-official news agency said there were no Iranians killed, while a second one said 18 were killed.