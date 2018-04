US President Donald Trump has announced he will cancel his upcoming trip to Latin America and remain in the United States to focus on tensions with the Syrian government.

Tensions escalated after recent a chemical attack that killed at least 85 people in Syria.

Trump had been scheduled to attend the Summit of the Americas in Peru and to visit Colombia.

US Vice President Mike Pence will now travel to the summit in his place.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from neighbouring Lebanon.