Mueller's Web: The Trump-UAE Connection

Al Jazeera investigates the connections between the Trump administraiton, the UAE and Russia.

    The investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and the campaign of Donald Trump the 2016 elections has loomed over Trump's presidency.

    Anti-Trump activists have made numerous references to alleged Russian control over the policies and attitudes of the Trump White House.

    Since Robert Mueller was appointed head of the US Department of Justice's special counsel investigation into possible collusion in May 2017, the probe has widened to include people with ties to Israel, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

    Of all the connections between the major players being investigated by the Mueller probe, George Nader, the reported adviser of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, serves a central role.

    Furthermore, US businessmen with extensive ties to the UAE are known to have access to the Trump White House.

    Al Jazeera examined how these connections and their potential effect on US foreign policy since Trump assumed office in January 2017 in Mueller's Web: The UAE-Trump Connection.

    Major Players

    George Nader, the former adviser to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Nahyan and convicted paedophile.

    Stephen Bannon, former senior adviser to President Donald Trump. 

    Elliott Broidy, US businessman, associate of Nader and pro-Israel philanthropist. 

    Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser with working relationships with UAE officials.

    Erik Prince, billionaire founder of mercenary firm Blackwater with close ties to Bannon, the UAE and Russia.

    Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's $10bn sovereign investment fund who met Prince the Seychelles on the recommendation of UAE officials. 

