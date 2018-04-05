Mueller probe: Kirill Dmitriev's ties to Putin and the UAE

Kirill Dmitriev is the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign wealth fund created by the Russian government to attract investors to the Russian economy.

Dmitriev reportedly has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin's family.

He was a relatively unknown figure before revelations arose about a meeting with members of the UAE's ruling elite and mercenary billionaire Erik Prince in the Seychelles in January 2017, just before President Donald Trump assumed office.

George Nader, a convicted child molester and adviser to the UAE's crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - often called MBZ, who attended the Seychelles gathering - has reportedly testified to a grand jury that Dmitriev served as a Russian emissary to discuss future arrangements between the Kremlin and the White House at the behest of the UAE.

The testimony came in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Trump's election campaign team and Russian officials.

UAE investment in RDIF

The UAE's own sovereign investment fund, Mubadala Development Company, is headed by MBZ and has invested billions of dollars in the Russian fund since as early as 2013.

Mubadala and RDIF jointly invested $2bn in an initiative "to pursue opportunities in Russia", focusing on "long-term investment opportunities", Mubadala's website says.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Finance invested a further $5bn into Russian infrastructure through RDIF in 2013. Dmitriev and MBZ met to sign a memorandum of understanding in September of that year.

Following the billion-dollar investments, Dmitriev became a frequent visitor to the United Arab Emirates.

Putin connection

Dmitriev and Putin are reportedly closely linked through personal relationships. Dmitriev's wife, Natalia Popova, attended university with Putin's youngest daughter, Yekaterina Tikhonova, the Financial Times reported.

Popova is the deputy director of Tikhonova's technology firm, Innopraktika. Dmitriev is a member of the firm's board.

Dmitriev "rose to the top because he is part of the family", FT quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Prince, founder of controversial private military firm Blackwater, has admitted meeting Dmitriev for a drink in the Seychelles in testimony to the US Congress (PDF), but denied it was in any official capacity.

The former Navy SEAL has said he donated money to the Trump campaign and informally offered advice on US policy in the Middle East.

Prince told a congressional inquiry he and Dmitriev met on the recommendation of the UAE's officials, but mostly discussed private business investments for about 30 minutes over a beer.

"They said, 'Oh, there's this Russian guy that's also here to see us. Might be useful for you to meet him,'" Prince recalled the Emiratis as telling him.

The conversation with Dmitriev focused on "trade matters" and possible US-Russian cooperation to defeat "Islamic terrorism", he added.