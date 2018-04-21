Mother of killed Palestinian youth: 'How could he pose a threat?'

Calls for investigation of the shooting death of 14-year-old Mohammed Ayoub have increased, but despite Arab nation's rejections of an Israeli probe, the Trump administration has endorsed the self-investigation.

A former Israeli military spokesman responded to the outrage by blaming Hamas and claiming it is organising riots. At least 39 people have now died in four weeks of protests as Palestinians call for the right to return to their ancestral lands.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Gaza.