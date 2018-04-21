Mother of killed Palestinian youth: 'How could he pose a threat?'

The United Nations and world leaders have expressed their outrage at the death of Mohammed Ayoub at the hands of Israeli snipers, while his family is left to grieve.

by

    Calls for investigation of the shooting death of 14-year-old Mohammed Ayoub have increased, but despite Arab nation's rejections of an Israeli probe, the Trump administration has endorsed the self-investigation.

    A former Israeli military spokesman responded to the outrage by blaming Hamas and claiming it is organising riots. At least 39 people have now died in four weeks of protests as Palestinians call for the right to return to their ancestral lands.

    Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Gaza.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.