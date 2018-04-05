Migrant caravan drops plan to travel to US-Mexico border

Behind the political drama surrounding the caravan of people from Central America, prompting President Trump to send reinforcements to the US border with Mexico, are stories of desperation.

    A caravan of Central American migrants whose trek across Mexico infuriated US President Donald Trump has decided not to travel to the US border, instead, its participants will disperse into smaller groups after reaching Mexico City.

    Trump has ordered the National Guard to be deployed along the border with Mexico.

    In a memo issued on Wednesday, Trump says the situation has now reached a point of crisis and that his administration had no choice but to act.

    The announcement comes as Mexico's government began handing out humanitarian visas to a group of Central American migrants trying to reach Mexico City.

    Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Mexico City.

