Malaysia releases photo of suspect in Palestinian's killing

Body of slain Hamas member Fadi al-Batsh set to be repatriated to Gaza, as police say suspects likely still in Malaysia.

    Two men suspected of gunning down the Palestinian lecturer were still in the country, police said [Reuters]
    Two men suspected of gunning down the Palestinian lecturer were still in the country, police said [Reuters]

    Malaysian police have released a photo of one of the two suspects in the killing of a Palestinian engineer, and say the duo could still be in the country.

    Gaza's ruling Hamas group has accused Israel of being behind Saturday's shooting of Fadi al-Batsh, an important member of Hamas.

    Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

    Malaysian police earlier released computer-generated images of the two suspects, believed to be from Europe or the Middle East.

    A Kawasaki motorcycle was found abandoned near a lake about nine minutes from the scene, from which police were able to trace a photo of one of the suspects, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters.

    The new photo shows a light-skinned man with dark, wavy hair and a prominent goatee.

    He said the men were believed to have entered Malaysia in late January and could still be in the country.

    The body of al-Batsh was set to be taken from a morgue to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur for prayers on Wednesday, ahead of repatriation to Gaza where al-Batsh will be buried.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.