Nearly 15 million people are expected to cast their votes on May 9.

Malaysians will go to the polls in a month's time to cast their votes in an election seen as a big test for Prime Minister Najib Razak.

His ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional (National Front), has been in power for more than 60 years.

But he has been dogged by a financial scandal and faces an opposition alliance led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Florence Looi has more from Muar, in southern Malaysia.