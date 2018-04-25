Light pollution undermining search for other planets

We know all about the pollution of our water, air, and soil, but how much have you thought about light pollution?

by

    Light pollution is threatening to undermine mankind’s ability to search for life on other planets, even in Chile’s Atacama desert, one of the darkest areas on Earth.

    Atacama is home to some of the world’s most advanced telescopes, but light pollution there has increased up to 30 percent, compared with a decade ago.

    Although Chile’s government has introduced standards to significantly reduce street lighting in cities near observatories, cheap white LED lights are increasingly illuminating homes, store signs and billboards, especially in the cities of La Serena and Coquimbo.

     

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from the Paranal Observatory in northern Chile.

