US-led Syria strikes a distraction from Trump's troubles?

US President Donald Trump, along with the UK and France, ordered strikes on the Syrian capital on Friday evening, reportedly in response to a chemical attack on rebel-held Douma last Saturday.

The strikes came after an uptick in controversy for Trump's already controversial presidency.

The offices and home of Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, were raided by the FBI on Monday.

The raid was undertaken partially on the referral of special counsel Robert Muller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump team and Russia in the 2016 US elections.

It was then revealed in court on Friday that Cohen had been under criminal investigation for months, according to reports.

That same day, reports surfaced that Trump ally Elliott Broidy had paid $1.6m to a model who claimed he had impregnated her.

Broidy, a major Republican fundraiser, admitted a consensual affair and resigned from his post as the Republican National Convention’s deputy fundraiser.

The agreement between Broidy and the model did not admit that Broidy was the father of the child. The pregnancy was reportedly terminated on the model's own choice.

The payment was arranged by Cohen, who reportedly made similar arrangements for Trump in relation to another model. Cohen is also a finance officer for the RNC.

Reports have also surfaced that Mueller has proof that Cohen travelled to Prague in 2016, which was mentioned in a dossier that surfaced after Trump was elected.

The dossier suggested that the Trump team worked with Russia to win the election.

Cohen has denied the reports, saying he has never been to the Czech Republic.

Social media users compared these events to the 1998 US bombing of Iraq.

The military operation was ordered by Bill Clinton, who was about to be impeached as president for lying under oath in relation to an investigation over his extramarital affairs.

When Bill Clinton launched Operation Desert Fox,in Dec.1998 against Iraq, he was facing 3 articles of impeachment in the House. President #Trump launched the Attack on #Syria’s CW infrastructure at a time when he is facing a tsunami of legal and Political challenges. Just sayin’. — Hisham Melhem (@hisham_melhem) April 14, 2018

Though many anti-Trump activists have called for his impeachment, he is currently safe from the procedure, which involves the US Congress putting the commander-in-chief on trial.

Clinton was impeachment at the time of the attack on Iraq, called Operation Desert Fox.

Trump had spoken of sending missiles in response to the suspected chemical attack for roughly a week before the bombing occurred.

As such, Twitter users were drawing comparisons and suggesting the strikes were a distraction from controversies before they took place.

Trump's (presumed) bombing of #Syria reminds me of Clinton's 1998 bombing of Iraq. Needs a distraction from unsavory personal news, so drops bombs on the Middle East from afar. — Joe R. (@JoeR42) April 14, 2018

Others compared the bombing of Syria to the US attacking Iraq in 2003, which began a war that lasts until today.

Sebastian Gorka, a former White House strategist who refers to himself as a "counterterrorism expert" - though it has been reported he has no qualifications for such a title - defended Trump.

This is not 2003 and Iraq.



And @realDonaldTrump is NOT a Neocon. https://t.co/q4IpoFkD09 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 14, 2018

Other supporters said they have always supported US military intervention in the Middle East, whether it was George HW Bush, Bill Clinton or Donald Trump: