Will Korean talks be different this time?

Friday’s summit will be only the third of its kind in history.

    The first meeting between North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in from the was held in the year 2000 - during the so-called Sunshine Era.

    Another followed seven years later.

    Despite peace declarations at both summits, North Korea pressed ahead with the development of its nuclear weapons programme.

     

    Al Jazeera's Kathy Novak, reporting from Seoul, looks back at those events and what might be different this time around.

