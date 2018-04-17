Kendrick Lamar first rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music

The 30-year-old Californian has become the first non-classical or jazz artist to collect the award.

    Kendrick Lamar has become the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, in what is seen as a cultural milestone.

    The historic announcement marks a turning point for the award, which has traditionally gone to classical artists.

    Called the "voice of a generation", 30-year-old Kendrick Lamar mixes hip-hop with poetry and political protest.

    His common subjects of race, police brutality and perseverance made his songs the anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

    His album Damn, released in April 2017, has been praised for bridging hip hop with high art.

    Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.