JFK's landmark speech on MLK's death remembered

It has been 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr was shot dead on a hotel balcony in Memphis. After the assassination, there were riots in cities across the United States, but not in Indianapolis, where the then presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy broke the news to a largely black audience. It became his most remembered speech.

The US House of Representatives has voted to make the site of that speech a national landmark. Last week, his words were commemorated on a plaque on that site as a reminder of how far the US has come, and how far it has yet to go.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Indianapolis, Indiana.