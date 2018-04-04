JFK's landmark speech on MLK's death remembered

The US House of Representatives has voted to make the site of that speech a national landmark. Last week, his words were commemorated on a plaque on that site as a reminder of how far the US has come, and how far it has yet to go.

by

    It has been 50 years since Martin Luther King Jr was shot dead on a hotel balcony in Memphis. After the assassination, there were riots in cities across the United States, but not in Indianapolis, where the then presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy broke the news to a largely black audience. It became his most remembered speech.

    The US House of Representatives has voted to make the site of that speech a national landmark. Last week, his words were commemorated on a plaque on that site as a reminder of how far the US has come, and how far it has yet to go.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Indianapolis, Indiana.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Nothing new or shocking about Trump's threats to Canada

    Nothing new or shocking about Trump's threats to Canada

    Trump is not the first, and certainly will not be the last, US president to try to scare Canada into submission.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.