'It's going to be OK one day': Syrian asylum seeker in KL airport

The Syrian asylum seeker, who's been stuck in Kuala Lumpur airport for more than a month, has received a swell of support from strangers on social media.

    Hassan al-Kontar, a Syrian asylum seeker, is trying to get a message to his family that he's still looking for a country that will take him in.

    His story has tugged the heartstrings of many around the world, and support has come pouring in.

    Al-Kontar has been deported from the United Arab Emirates, and since then he tried and failed to get into Ecuador and Cambodia.

    Now the Malaysian government is considering giving him special status, but the outcome isn't certain.

     

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports from Kuala Lumpur.

