Israel-UN deal to resettle African migrants met with caution

There has been a movement among NGOs and civil society organisations to fight the mass deportations - a policy many called 'racist' - aimed at maintaining the identity of the Jewish state.

    Israel has reached a deal with the UNHCR to resettle thousands of African migrants and asylum seekers in Western countries. Israel had given two options to the almost 40,000 African asylum seekers in the country: be deported to an African country or face an indefinite time in prison.

    But the Supreme Court suspended the deportations last month.

    Human rights campaigners and African migrants are cautiously optimistic about Israel's deal with the UN.

    Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from West Jerusalem.

