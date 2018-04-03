India's 'invisible' disabled women

Women with disabilities in India say they feel invisible. And if they have survived sexual violence, they struggle to access the criminal justice system. According to a Human Rights Watch Report, disabled women face a greater risk of sexual violence. From the initial contact with police to judges in the court, they face difficulties getting help and their pursuit for justice is often stalled.

The Indian government implemented reforms aimed at combating sexual violence five years ago after the fatal December 2012 attack on New Delhi student, Jyoti Singh, when she was beaten and gang-raped.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim has more.