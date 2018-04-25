High-profile guru Asaram Bapu found guilty of rape

Police in Jodhpur city on high alert over anticipated violence from the religious leader's followers.

    A high-profile spiritual guru in India with a huge following was found guilty of raping a teenage girl in 2013, news reports said.

    The judge announced the verdict against Asaram Bapu, 77, inside a jail in the northern state of Rajasthan on Wednesday, as heavy security was deployed in the region to prevent violence by his followers.

    The guru was convicted of the rape of the 16-year-old girl at his ashram, Utsav Bains, the victim's lawyer told broadcaster NDTV.

    He faces a maximum punishment of life in prison for the crime, Bains said.

    Asaram has 400 ashrams that teach meditation and yoga, and he has millions of followers around the world.

    The controversial guru is also on trial, along with his son, in another rape case in which two sisters have accused the men of rape.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.