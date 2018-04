Bankers and finance ministers from the IMF's 189 member countries are meeting in Washington, DC on the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis.

The IMF warns that risky financial assets and stock markets have surged once again and could crash with devastating consequences.

And the prospect of a global trade war has the IMF concerned, as the US and China impose a growing list of tariffs against each other.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports.