How far will Hungary's Orban go for anti-refugee policies?

Hungary is cementing its place as the standard-bearer for right-wing nationalism in Europe and Viktor Orban's latest triumph could lead to more anti-immigrant legislation.

    Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban may have won a consecutive third term, but independent monitors are questioning the fairness of the elections.

    The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe says other candidates were not able to compete equally against Viktor Orban's party.

    Orban and his Fidesz Party won Sunday's election after campaigning on anti-immigrant message, and critics say his landslide win will now allow him to press ahead with hardline policies on immigration, including fast-tracking a law that could ban non-governmental organisations that support new arrivals.

    Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Budapest.

