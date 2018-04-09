How far will Hungary's Orban go for anti-refugee policies?

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban may have won a consecutive third term, but independent monitors are questioning the fairness of the elections.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe says other candidates were not able to compete equally against Viktor Orban's party.

Orban and his Fidesz Party won Sunday's election after campaigning on anti-immigrant message, and critics say his landslide win will now allow him to press ahead with hardline policies on immigration, including fast-tracking a law that could ban non-governmental organisations that support new arrivals.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Budapest.