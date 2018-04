Tobacco is a major moneymaker for Zimbabwe. But workers on the farms are subject to human rights abuses and serious health risks. That is according to a report released by Human Rights Watch that highlights the plight of child labourers.

The labour ministry says that it has dealt with the cases that were reported, but it has not yet done a study to establish the conditions on tobacco farms.



Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa has more from Harare.