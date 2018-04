Unethical, ego-driven and with a leadership style like that of a mob boss.

That's the scathing assessment of US President Donald Trump in a new book by the former FBI Director James Comey.

It comes less than a year after Comey was fired by the president.

The book titled, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, comes out next Tuesday at a time when the president is already besieged with domestic problems.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallagher reports from Washington.