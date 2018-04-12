Gulf Cooperation Council arms race: Who sells to whom

The global trade in weapons is booming, with sales to the Middle East surging.

Amid regional instability, an arms race is under way among Arab Gulf countries. The members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait - have spent billions of dollars on weapons this year alone.

Here's a look at the recent deals made.

Saudi Arabia

So far in 2018, Saudi Arabia has allocated over $3bn to arms deals.

On April 12, it was reported that Spain and Saudi Arabia are due to finalise a $2bn arms deal for the purchase of warships, Spanish defence ministry said. Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia will sell five small warships to the kingdom. The deal will include the Spanish army training military personnel in Saudi Arabia and building a naval construction centre there. UK: On March 9, a memorandum of intent was signed between both countries aiming to finalise discussions for the purchase of 49 Typhoon aircraft.

On the same date, the state department approved a possible sale of $300m in military spare parts and a $106.8m contract for helicopter maintenance. "This proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a friendly country," the statement read. US: On January 18, the US government approved a $500m sale of missile system support services to Saudi Arabia .

Qatar

Qatar has allocated over $490m to arms deals in 2018.

On March 8, the US government approved a possible sale to Qatar of equipment and support to upgrade the Qatari Emiri Air Force's Air Operations Center at an estimated cost of $197m. US: On March 9, the US approved a possible military sale to Qatar of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems II guidance sections at an estimated cost of $300m.

Kuwait

So far in 2018, Kuwait has allocated over $300m to arms deals.

On February 21, the state department approved a possible foreign military sale to Kuwait of King Air 350ER Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance aircraft at an estimated cost of $259m. US: On February 20, the state department approved a possible sale of patrol boats at an estimated cost of $100m.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has allocated more than $200m for arms purchases in 2018.

US: On March 8, the US approved the possible sale to the UAE of 300 AIM-Sidewinder Block II missiles, 40 AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Captive Air Training Missiles and 30 tactical guidance units at an estimated cost of $270.4m.

Oman

Oman has allocated more than $60m for buying weapons in 2018.

US: On January 5, Oman requested items and services to support an incremental operational flight profile, as well as an Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) suveillance system and secure communications equipment at an estimated cost of $62m.

Bahrain

Bahrain has not reported any arms purchases in 2018.