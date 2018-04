Police in the US state of California say they have cracked a decades-old serial murder case.

They have arrested a former policeman they believe is the so-called Golden State Killer, a serial rapist and murderer in the 1970s and 80s.

The unsolved crimes of the Golden State Killer became the subject of intense interest following publication of a bestselling book on the case earlier this year.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.