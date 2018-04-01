US, Germany want to rebuild trust with Russia

The United States and Germany have signalled their intention to gradually improve ties with Russia after they were strained by a nerve agent attack on a former spy in England.

Germany, the United States and other European countries stood in solidarity with the UK in a major standoff over the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

The US consulate in Moscow said in a tweet that it would continue to work on improving US-Russian relations after the closure of the US Consulate General in St Petersburg.

"Now the Consulate [General] is closed, but our work toward improving US-Russian relations continues," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Теперь консульство закрыто, но наша работа ради улучшения американо-российских отношений продолжается. pic.twitter.com/FM3NvNqomF — Посольство США в РФ (@USEmbRu) April 1, 2018

Lost trust

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild am Sonntag that much trust had been lost in the last few years due to Russia’s behaviour.

“At the same time, we need Russia as a partner to settle regional conflicts, for disarmament and as an important pillar of multilateralism,” he was quoted as saying in the paper.

Germany relies on Russia for roughly a third of the gas it uses

Maas added: “We are therefore open for dialogue and are trying to rebuild trust bit by bit if Russia is ready.”

He also, however, defended the decision to expel diplomats. “to show solidarity with Britain but also as a signal of unity”.

London accuses Moscow of being responsible for the first known use of a military-grade nerve agent on European soil since World War II and Germany has repeatedly called on Moscow to cooperate more with the investigations.