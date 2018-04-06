George Nader a key witness in Mueller's investigation

According to a New York Times report, Nader has previously undisclosed ties to Russia meeting with Russian oligarchs.

    A Lebanese-American businessman appears to be playing an increasingly important role in the investigation which is examining alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

    George Nader's ties to the United Arab Emirates are well known.

    But according to a New York Times report, Nader also has previously undisclosed ties to Russia meeting with Russian oligarchs and negotiating an ill-fated arms deal between Russia and Iraq in 2012.

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren explains from Washington.

