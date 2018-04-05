Gaza protests: Israeli soldiers urged to refuse to shoot

The Israeli army has been widely criticised for using excessive force on Palestinian protesters, a charge it rejects.

    The Ministry of Health in Gaza says one Palestinian has been killed by Israeli soldiers near the border, while another has died of their injuries after being shot by the Israelis earlier.

    That brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the border unrest to 20 since Friday, and the violence has put the Israeli army's rules of engagement under scrutiny.

    Israeli human rights group B'Tselem is calling on Israeli soldiers to refuse orders to open fire on Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip.

    Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from West Jerusalem.

