Gaza protest bring back memories of early Palestinian resistance

In Gaza, Palestinian demonstrators did what they could to frustrate Israeli security forces by burning tyres to obscure the view of soldiers and using mirrors in an attempt to blind snipers.

Tactics that reminded many of an earlier era of resistance.

In December 1987, the first Intifada marked the first time Palestinians from all parts of society began an intense resistance to Israeli occupation.

And while officials may be disappointed at the dearth of demonstrators outside Gaza, they feel their message this time will resonate with the international community.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports from the occupied West Bank.