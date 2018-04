On Monday, the Palestinian National Council is due to meet in Ramallah, but many groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine will not be attending.

Palestinians living in Gaza tell Al Jazeera they are increasingly angry and frustrated not only by the Israeli and Egyptian blockade, but with their leaders and the never-ending infighting between the Palestinian factions.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Gaza.