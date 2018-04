The European Union has voted for a permanent ban on pesticides that are harmful to bees.

Campaigners call it a 'tremendous victory' for the environment, while pesticide company Bayer calls it a sad day for Europe and its farmers.

Fruit and vegetable crops are pollinated by bees and other insects, but modern farming techniques have been blamed for a steady decline in their numbers.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports.