The United Nations says more than 100,000 people have fled their homes in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since the beginning of the year, following attacks by militia on civilians.

The government says only about a tenth of that number are displaced, and that it is now in control of the crisis.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb accompanied the provincial governor on a visit to the affected areas, where people believe it is not safe to go home.