Deadly attacks on Afghan voting centres diminish hope for change

The series of attacks have further dampened hopes for a brighter future and an end to the country's prolonged conflict.

    Dozens of people have been killed in Afghanistan over the past week as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group and the Taliban try to derail upcoming elections.

    At least 60 people died in an ISIL suicide bombing at a voter registration centre in Kabul on Sunday. In Badghis province, six army officers protecting a registration centre were killed by the Taliban and another centre was burned down on Monday night.

    The attacks have further dampened hopes for a brighter future and an end to the country's prolonged, devastating conflict.

     

    Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis reports.

