Comey memos recount Trump request to 'let go' of Flynn inquiry

Newly released memos written by former FBI Director James Comey say that US President Donald Trump asked Comey to "let go" an investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and mention Trump's concerns over an intelligence dossier that included graphic details about his conduct.

The memos were in line with comments Comey made in June 2017 to the US Senate after he was fired by Trump the previous month.

Trump cited Comey's handling of the investigation into the emails of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and Trump adversary Hillary Clinton.

Trump also stated his reservations about Flynn, saying the "guy has serious judgment issues" the memos reportedly say.

Flynn resigned in February 2017 over charges he lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

Flynn has since been charged and pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and foreign officials, including those from Russia.

The redacted memos, obtained by the Associated Press and published on Friday, were given to Congress on Thursday after three Republican politicians requested them last week.

The politicians, Devin Nunes, Robert Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy, reportedly requested the memos to disprove allegations that Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey.

Trump responded to the release of the memos on Twitter, saying they proved there was "NO COLLUSION" and "NO OBSTRUCTION".

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Trump has, on several occasions, referred to the investigation into possible collusion with Russia as a "Witch Hunt."

The president also referred to the former FBI director, who released a book critical of Trump on April 17, as "Shadey [sic] James Comey".

Trump also asked on Twitter, "Why did he lie to Congress (jail) … How come he gave up classified information (jail)"?