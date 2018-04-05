China questions legality of US tariffs at WTO

Chinese officials have raised their dissatisfaction with the US tariff plan at a meeting of the WTO's dispute settlement body and indicated that China strongly opposed the unilateral action, according to a trade official who attended the meeting, reported Reuters news agency.

The US tariff plan is based on Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act that was the subject of a European Union complaint to the WTO two decades ago.

China has questioned at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday the legality of US tariffs, while US has alleged that China is involved in the theft of US intellectual property.

US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum last week proposing tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese goods over what his administration says is misappropriation of US intellectual property. The tariffs would follow a 30-day consultation period that starts once a list of targets is published.

Section 301

In its 1999 ruling on that dispute, a WTO panel said that economically powerful countries must not threaten others with unilateral action.

"Merely carrying a big stick is, in many cases, as effective a means to having one's way as actually using the stick," the WTO ruling said.

At the time, the panel also said the US law conformed to WTO rules because the United States had "explicitly, officially, repeatedly and unconditionally" confirmed it would only employ Section 301 tariffs based on the outcome of a WTO dispute.

China told Tuesday's WTO meeting that if the US repudiated the pledge it made during the 1999 hearings, its laws may no longer be in conformity. Current US actions could have profound implications for the WTO system, the Chinese official said.

On Monday China's ambassador called on other WTO members to join opposition to the Section 301 tariffs and "lock this beast back into the cage of the WTO rules".

Last week, he told Reuters that China was considering a WTO complaint and other options against the US tariffs.

According to Reuter's news agency the US official has said Pakistan also warned that use of Section 301 could have serious consequences for developing countries and lead to an escalation of current tensions, while Japan agreed with the US view of the importance of intellectual property protection but that trade measures must be in line with the WTO.