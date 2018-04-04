China imposes 25 percent tariffs on key US exports

China has retaliated quickly against proposed United States penalties on Chinese goods and announced 25 percent tariffs on critical American exports, including soya beans, aeroplanes and cars

On Tuesday, the Trump administration threatened to slap tariffs on $50bn in Chinese imports across 1,300 categories of products, ranging from industrial robots to locomotives.

Chinese response came hours after the US revealed its plans and China's foreign ministry said in a statement that "America's measures to impose tariffs have violated the rules of the World Trade Organisation, and have seriously violated China's legal rights."

Soya beans are the top US agricultural export to China and were among the 106 products on which China intends to impose the additional tariffs.

The US is the second-biggest soya bean supplier to China, after Brazil.

Neither the US nor Chinese tariffs will take effect immediately.

The Chinese government did not specify when its penalties would be imposed, but the Chinese finance ministry said that the authorities are closely watching how the US will implement its actions.

The tariffs may never even be imposed if the two sides eventually agree on a deal to open further China to US imports.

US companies have until May 22 to raise objections and a public hearing is scheduled for May 15 in Washington, DC.

It may thus take until end of May or early June for the tariffs to come into force.

The latest round of tariff threats is in addition to the recently imposed 25 percent tariffs on Chinese steel and 10 percent on aluminium.

Japan was also hit with these tariffs, while most countries got a temporary exemption.

To the steel and aluminium tariff, China retaliated with its own duties on around $3bn of US agricultural goods in that dispute.

The Chinese embassy in Washington, DC said in a statement that: "Such unilateralistic and protectionist action has gravely violated fundamental principles and values of the WTO. It serves neither China's interest, even less, the interest of the global economy".

Intellectual property theft

Last year, the US ran a $375bn trade deficit with China, which US President Donald Trump wants to see reduced by $100bn.

"We intend to get along with China, but we have to do something very substantial about the trade deficit," Trump said on Tuesday.

The tit-for-tat measures raise concerns of a full-blown trade war and the news of Chinese retaliation has already shaken markets.

Dow Jones Industrial Averaged plunged by 500 points or more than two percent on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's announcement also prompted European stocks to extend losses, with The Stoxx Europe 600 sliding 1.2 percent.

Most Asian stocks also fell.

The Chinese yuan also suffered its biggest daily fall against the dollar in two weeks after the measures were proposed. The currency fell 0.4 percent against the dollar.

The US tariff move follows the release of the results of an investigation into China's intellectual property practices that Trump ordered last year.

Trump pointed to the alleged theft of intellectual property by China that he said is "probably in the neighbourhood of $200 to $300bn".

The US Trade Representative's office said that the size of the tariffs against the Chinese economy "is commensurate with an economic analysis of the harm caused by China's unreasonable technology transfer policies to the US economy".

The US worries that China is involved in cyber espionage and unfair government subsidisation that is helping China advance in technology.

China denies that it engages in unfair or illegal activities.

The trade war has worried American farmers, particularly producers of goods such as soya beans.

The tariffs can make the agricultural equipment and inputs that farmers rely on, more expensive.

US business groups have called on the Trump administration to rethink its plan for tariffs, arguing that the plan amounted to new taxes on US consumers and businesses.