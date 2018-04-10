China files complaint against US over trade dispute

China has filed a trade complaint with the World Trade Organization against the US.

by

    At issue is US President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would impose new tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his government would "significantly lower" tariffs on vehicle imports this year as part of efforts to further open its giant economy to the world.

    The pledge addresses one of President Trump's complaints; he has threatened to impose new tariffs on $150bn of Chinese goods in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

     

    Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown reports from Shanghai.

