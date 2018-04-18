Child marriage on the rise among Syrian refugee girls

After seven years of conflict in Syria, life for many refugees is becoming increasingly difficult, which is driving families to marry off their girls.

According to statistics from Jordan's court system, child marriage among Syrian refugee children, primarily girls, is on the rise.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Amman, Jordan, where in 2014, 15 percent of all Syrian marriages included a child bride. Now, it is 36 percent.

Factors that contribute to early marriage among Syrian refugees in Jordan are reducing poverty or the burden on a family with many daughters, providing protection for girls, cultural or family traditions or escaping abusive families.

Last year, Jordan's chief justice issued new stipulations allowing girls the right to demand a marriage contract with conditions including completing their education and working.

But the United Nation's children agency says girls need even great protections.

"What we would like to do more is the prevention," said UNICEF's Maha Homsi. "It is working with the Sharia courts and religious leaders to promote the right of girls to education and to break the cycle of poverty and prevent them from dropping out of school and going into early marriage."

Fatima,16, who was living in a Syrian refugee camp when she got married over a year ago. She now has a five-month old daughter and another baby on the way.

Speaking to Al Jazeera she says that while she loves her husband and feels that her early marriage is normal, she regrets being unable to complete her education after dropping out of school at the age of 10.

"I wish I could have continued my studies. I won't let my daughter get married young. She needs to be 25 or so. It's too much responsibility," she said.