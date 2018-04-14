UN chief on Syria: 'Cold War is back with a vengeance'

"The Cold War is back with a vengeance, but with a difference" - the words of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres - who is warning that the situation in Syria is in such chaos that it poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

His statement came a day before the US, UK, and France launched airstrikes targeting chemical weapons sites in Syria, in response to the Syrian government's alleged chemical attack on Douma, which killed at least 85 and affected hundreds of others.

Al Jazeera's Mike Hanna reports from the United Nations.