The war in Syria has been ongoing for seven years now.

A major Syrian chemical attack in Ghouta changed the course of the war in 2013.

It was met by the threat of United States military action in Syria, but that remained that: a threat.

But US President Donald Trump's administration responded in 2017 with missile strikes inside Syria.

And as Osama Bin Javaid reports, limited strikes have not been able to stop chemical weapons attacks.