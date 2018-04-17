Former Cambridge Analytica employee regrets working for Trump

A former employee of Cambridge Analytica has been giving evidence to a UK parliamentary committee.

Brittany Kaiser was the director of Program Development at the company.

She discussed Cambridge Analytica's work for current US President Trump's election campaign.

While working for the Trump campaign, she said her role was to target small groups of people, harvest their personal information and attempt to change their political opinions, a practice she did without guilt at the time but had now decided was "disgraceful".

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from London.