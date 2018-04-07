Berlin's Mescid-i Aksa mosque vandalised

Assailants have vandalised a mosque in Germany's capital, Berlin, writing slogans on its windows and covering parts of them with paint.

Officials at Mescid-i Aksa mosque blamed supporters of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Syria and the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), for the overnight attack, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The windows of the mosque, which is run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), association, were painted in yellow, red and green, the colours used by the groups for their flags.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20, along its border, to clear the PYD militia from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Turkey considers the PYD to be a "terrorist group" with ties to the PKK. The PKK has waged a decades-long armed fight against the Turkish state that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Ankara has long criticised Berlin for not taking serious measures against the PKK.

The group has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it remains active, with strong a following among the Kurdish immigrant population in the country, according to Anadolu.

Turkey has made repeated claims that PYD is linked to PKK. PYD rejects the claims.

Spade of attacks

In recent years, there have a number of attacks against mosques in Germany.

In March, the Aksemsettin Mosque - belonging to the Muslim-Turkish association Islamic Community National View (IGMG) - in the town of Lauffen am Neckar was attacked and set alight.

Also in March, in the southern city of Ulm, a mosque run by the local Turkish community was attacked with Molotov bombs.

In September 2016, a mosque and a convention centre were bombed in the eastern German city of Dresden.

At the time, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the attack was "all the more scandalous", as it happened on the eve of the 10th annual meeting of the German Islam Conference.

Germany has a three million-strong Turkish community, many of whom are second and third-generation German-born citizens of Turkish descent whose grandparents moved to the country during the 1960s.