For the past 25 years, the oil-rich nation of Azerbaijan has been ruled by members of the Aliyev family.

The current President Ilham Aliyev assumed office after the death of his father in 2003, and he is expected to win a fourth term on Wednesday.

However, human rights groups accuse him of undermining democracy after giving members of his own family top government jobs.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports.