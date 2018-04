Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany are living in limbo because of a confusing asylum process.

More than 166,000 have been denied asylum but are temporarily allowed to remain.

Al Jazeera spoke to a Kurdish asylum seeker, who said he cannot do much with the temporary status, as he is not able to work or move out of the refugee home.

Critics blame states for applying rules in a very restrictive way.

Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Regensburg, Germany.