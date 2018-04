Arsene Wenger is the longest serving manager in Premier League history.

He won the league three times and lifted the FA Cup on seven occasions.

In a statement on Arsenal's website he said: "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it's the right time for me to step down.

"I'm grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years."

Al Jazeera's Lee Wellings looks back at Wenger's time with the North London club.