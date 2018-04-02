Arab League urged to sue Israel at ICC

Hamas chief asked the league's secretary-general to sue Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

    Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaks during Arab League foreign ministers emergency meeting on December 9, 2017 [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]
    Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaks during Arab League foreign ministers emergency meeting on December 9, 2017 [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters]

    Hamas has called on the Arab League to sue Israel for killing unarmed Palestinians near the Gaza strip border.

    The call was made on Monday in a phone conversation between Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniya and Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit.

    The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday on Israeli deadly attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, league official said Monday.

    Arab League

    Palestinian ambassador, Diab al-Louh said his country submitted a memorandum to the Arab League to hold the meeting at the level of permanent representatives because of Israel's deadly force against peaceful demonstrators during Land Day protests on Friday.

    Saeed Abu Ali, assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the occupied Arab territories, said Saudi Arabia will chair the meeting.

    The Arab League also demanded the international community fulfil its responsibility to stop Israeli violations and establish an inquiry commission on the attacks, which also injured nearly 1,500 people. 

    Abul-Gheit decried the "Israeli crime against participants in the peaceful rally".

    Special investigation

    Haniya underlined the need "to go to the UN General Assembly to discuss the [Israeli] crime and form a special investigation commission", his office said in a statement.

    The UN Security Council held a session on Saturday at the request of Kuwait to discuss the situation on Gaza border, but the Council failed to condemn Israel's killing of Palestinian protesters.

    Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested on Friday at the Gaza Strip's 45km-long eastern border with Israel to demand their right to return to their ancestral homes in historical Palestine.

    Gaza: The Last Picture

    Al Jazeera World

    Gaza: The Last Picture

    SOURCE: Anadolu news agency

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    Ninety-nine years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.

    Abdel Halim Hafez's music lives on, 41 years after his death

    Remembering Egyptian signer Abdel Halim Hafez

    The popular Arab singer died on March 30, more than four decades ago, but his legacy continues.

    Ugly truth behind global beauty industry

    Ugly truth behind global beauty industry

    Top cosmetic brands rely on Indian children working in illegal mines to extract mica, key ingredient in makeup products.