Analysis: Will Pompeo end the GCC crisis?

Al Jazeera's senior political analyst, Marwan Bishara, breaks down Mike Pompeo's visit to the Middle East and the ongoing GCC crisis.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for unity in the Gulf region during a visit to Saudi Arabia, his first foreign trip in his new role as the top US diplomat.

    "Ultimately [the Saudis] are going to have to respond," Al Jazeera's senior political analyst said.

    Marwan Bishara added that if the GCC crisis is solved, it will not restore relations to what they were before.

    "It will not go back to what it was before June 2017, it might be a cold peace of a sort," Bishara said.

    "The warmth we have seen before, we are not going to see again," he added.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.