Analysis: Will Pompeo end the GCC crisis?

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called for unity in the Gulf region during a visit to Saudi Arabia, his first foreign trip in his new role as the top US diplomat.

"Ultimately [the Saudis] are going to have to respond," Al Jazeera's senior political analyst said.

Marwan Bishara added that if the GCC crisis is solved, it will not restore relations to what they were before.

"It will not go back to what it was before June 2017, it might be a cold peace of a sort," Bishara said.

"The warmth we have seen before, we are not going to see again," he added.