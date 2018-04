A military plane has crashed shortly after take off from the Boufarik airbase outside the Algerian capital, Algiers, local media reports.

The plane, an Ilyushin Il-76, was carrying dozens of military troops, according to the reports on Wednesday.

Algerie24, a local news website, said the plane was heading to the western Algerian city of Bechar.

Images posted on an Algerian website showed thick smoke billowing from the site of the crash, as several rescuers rushed to help.

L'avion militaire était à destination de Béchar et s'est écrasé quelques minutes après son décollagehttps://t.co/Uxe6HUFi4X pic.twitter.com/LZpTKEDszH — Algérie24 (@Alg24net) April 11, 2018

