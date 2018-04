Fans of the Swedish pop legends ABBA will be thanking them for the music all over again, as the band records its first new material in more than 35 years.

The four members have been back in the studio for the first time since 1982 - producing two new songs.

It may all be about money, money, money.

But before you break out your inner Dancing Queen, note that it's not a permanent reunion.

Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from London.