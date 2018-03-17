Xi Jinping elected for second term after a unanimous vote

For the first time in history, the president of China took an oath of office. President Xi Jinping pledged to country and Constitution as he starts his second five-year term.

The Chinese president's close political ally, Wang Qishan, has been voted in as vice president.

This comes after last week's decision to lift term limits on the offices of president and vice president, meaning that this will probably not be the last time Xi lifts his fist to take the oath.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Beijing, China.